Airport road first phase to finish by September

Airport Connector Road

Airport Connector Road

Airport Connector Road

(CNS): The minister responsible for roads said the first section of the Airport Connector Road (BP 588) is now due to be finished in September, nine months later than the original completion date estimate. Answering questions in parliament as MPs met Wednesday, Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said that work on section one was progressing and most of the equipment needed was on-island.

The new road linking the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Sparky Drive is expected to reduce traffic congestion in George Town, especially at the Butterfield Roundabout, but the costly project is taking a long time to complete.

Its construction, which began more than three years ago and is being publicly funded by the National Roads Authority but managed by Dart, has been plagued by delays over the tendering process for the culvert and other work necessitated by the fact that part of the highway was built across wetlands.

The road passes through the industrial area and behind the dump before coming out south of Cayman International School at Camana Bay. The construction budget was around $800,000, and the contract was awarded to Dart. But in addition to that, the NRA has spent millions of dollars on fill for the highway.

Answering a parliamentary question from Joey Hew (GTN), who was the minister responsible for roads when the work began, Ebanks said that work on section one was progressing and he expected it would be finished before the end of September, though he did not mention the situation relating to section two. He said he had been “reliably informed” that the issues relating to culverts and the infrastructure were resolved and “the majority” of what was needed was already in Cayman.

Responding to another question, this one from PPM member Barbara Conolly (GTS), the minister revealed that the double yellow lines on one side of Hawkins Drive in the Windsor Park area would be removed — the double yellow lines are currently on both sides. Conolly said she had been campaigning for some time to get at least one side of the road cleared.

Answering a second roads-related question from Conolly, Ebanks confirmed that electric bikes and scooters must be licensed if they go more than 15mph, and riders should wear helmets. Acknowledging that these vehicles are emissions-free and help with congestion, Conolly said she had concerns that they weren’t safe and should be registered and that people who use them should be required to have insurance.

The minister made no comment about how that might be too costly for those currently using them for economic reasons. He said he had heard Conolly’s concerns and would pass them on to the ministerial team.