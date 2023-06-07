Airport road first phase to finish by September
(CNS): The minister responsible for roads said the first section of the Airport Connector Road (BP 588) is now due to be finished in September, nine months later than the original completion date estimate. Answering questions in parliament as MPs met Wednesday, Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks said that work on section one was progressing and most of the equipment needed was on-island.
The new road linking the Esterley Tibbetts Highway to Sparky Drive is expected to reduce traffic congestion in George Town, especially at the Butterfield Roundabout, but the costly project is taking a long time to complete.
Its construction, which began more than three years ago and is being publicly funded by the National Roads Authority but managed by Dart, has been plagued by delays over the tendering process for the culvert and other work necessitated by the fact that part of the highway was built across wetlands.
The road passes through the industrial area and behind the dump before coming out south of Cayman International School at Camana Bay. The construction budget was around $800,000, and the contract was awarded to Dart. But in addition to that, the NRA has spent millions of dollars on fill for the highway.
Answering a parliamentary question from Joey Hew (GTN), who was the minister responsible for roads when the work began, Ebanks said that work on section one was progressing and he expected it would be finished before the end of September, though he did not mention the situation relating to section two. He said he had been “reliably informed” that the issues relating to culverts and the infrastructure were resolved and “the majority” of what was needed was already in Cayman.
Responding to another question, this one from PPM member Barbara Conolly (GTS), the minister revealed that the double yellow lines on one side of Hawkins Drive in the Windsor Park area would be removed — the double yellow lines are currently on both sides. Conolly said she had been campaigning for some time to get at least one side of the road cleared.
Answering a second roads-related question from Conolly, Ebanks confirmed that electric bikes and scooters must be licensed if they go more than 15mph, and riders should wear helmets. Acknowledging that these vehicles are emissions-free and help with congestion, Conolly said she had concerns that they weren’t safe and should be registered and that people who use them should be required to have insurance.
The minister made no comment about how that might be too costly for those currently using them for economic reasons. He said he had heard Conolly’s concerns and would pass them on to the ministerial team.
See the brief morning session of parliament below on CIGTV:
Category: development, Local News
Leave the electric bikes and scooters alone. Green transport that harms no one except the users, who know the risk.
If you don’t, then fair is fair, so enact a gas guzzler tax on behemoth pickup trucks and suvs and luxury tax on all vehicles $50,000 or more.
Stop punishing poor people who need transport, but ban those absurdly slow 3 wheeled GPS contraptions.
Great work Barb. A dozen people die in car accidents every year, not to mention mowing down cyclists and pedestrians. But you want to clamp down on “dangerous” bikes and scooters that have killed precisely no one.
I have a suggestion, if you think it looks dangerous, don’t ride one.
When should we expect to see the first arrests and charges filed in relation to the rampant illegal use of electric bicycles and scooters?
The ONLY solution to Cayman’s traffic problem, short of restricting the importation and ownership of cars which will never happen for all the same old reasons, is to move the airport lock-stock-and-barrel out to East End. The benefits to Grand Cayman and its inhabitants are so numerous and so obvious that they don’t need setting out.
But of course no politician, except the usually repulsive but occasionally insightful McKeeva, has ever even considered so radical, daring and effective a proposal.
These culverts will drain all that dump and sewage treatment leachate right into the sound. Where is the EIA published for this project? Was there a public meeting on this?
Phase one nah get you anywhere.
“Ebanks confirmed that electric bikes and scooters must be licensed if they go more than 15mph”. The 15mph cycling limit in the Traffic Law has never made sense. Tour de France cyclists do 15mph up hill in the mountain stages. All bikes can go faster than this.
Class 1 e-bikes have pedal assist up to 20mph. Much slower than a lot of analog riders.
Class 2 have a thumb throttle. Still 20mph assist limit. Class 1 and 2 have functional pedals, gears, and usually disk brakes. With active pedalling and a freewheel swap the rider can more or less mesh safely into surrounding traffic speed in 25mph zones, if the cars themselves are adhering to the posted speed limit. Nothing extraordinarily dangerous about that. Arguably safer than analog bikes.
Class 3 are 28mph+ and have static footpegs. Those are basically motorcycles. Those might make sense to have a license, and definitely a helmet, horn/bell lights, but no such framework exists at DVDL for licensing any ebikes or scooters.
Let’s try to make sense. It’s past time for a sitting government to reach out to the robust Cayman Islands cycling community and engage. Plenty of free input is available.
Had to pave the whole of North Side before they could get back to this important piece of infrastructure. Hence the real reason for the delays.
Forget ‘phase 2’, when is ‘phase 3’ or whatever they want to call it to connect this to the actual airport connector road going to be done. Coming from the airport, then to CUC then down Sparky Drive is a stopgap at best. And the Minister, the former minister, and NRA, should know this.
All bikes go over 15mph when you peddle them on flat terrain. They are supposed to be in the NRA bike lanes and corridors all these ministers never delivered. They are required to be part of every road plan since 2015, including that airport extender to Sparky. How many more cyclists have to be run down by drunk drivers to make the point?
Good lord it’s 1 mile of road what is taking so long
Nice.
Now from there, connect a bridge to Hirst Rd in Newlands
Section one by itself does nothing to alleviate traffic anywhere. Come see the cluster down Sparky Drive now.
Ps. Barbara was on point. En fuego, some might say.