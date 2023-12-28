MPs use fund to pay for DoE’s general budget

Meagre Bay Pond, a protected area

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is disputing allegations it raided the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF), which is paid for by fees collected from tourists and ringfenced for conservation, to fund part of the Department of Environment’s general operating budget over the next two years. Despite the denial, MPs did vote to use the fund in a way it was not intended for.

The DoE, which is already one of the most underfunded entities in government as it battles to preserve Cayman’s dwindling natural resources, should have been able to use the money to buy or manage land to preserve critical habitat. However, it has been redirected to its day-to-day operational spending.

Around CI$1.4 million has also been taken from the fund to continue financing the capping of the old Mount Trashmore, work currently being undertaken by the Dart-led consortium as part of its deal with the previous PPM administration. Another CI$13 million has been taken from the fund to pay for the DoE’s day-to-day costs. CI$10 million will be used to buy land for conservation but also for beach access.

As of 31 October, the EPF had a balance of $51.3 million. The money comes from the departure taxes paid by cruise ship visitors and departing passengers at the airports, and officials have claimed that around $5M to $6M is collected each year. It was created to fund specific conservation projects, tackle or mitigate threats to the environment, and buy land to protect important habitats or specific species. It was not intended to fund DoE salaries or put fuel in its boats or other general spending.

After the Cayman Compass described the decision by politicians for the cash to be used outside the original parameters of the fund, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly simply took aim at the media, accusing the paper of “headline-grabbing negativity” rather than address the obvious question of why the DoE’s operational budget needs to be supplemented by this special fund.

Officials pointed out that the government cannot spend the money in the Environmental Protection Fund without explicit authorisation by the parliament’s Finance Committee, and with no opposition to the vote, it has been given a mandate to use the money. However, that does not negate the fact that the fund is being misused.

Cayman still has less than 12% of its land under any kind of formal protection, either under the National Conservation Act or held by the National Trust, which is far short of the recommendation to protect at least 30%. A global initiative, 30 by 30, aims to designate 30% of Earth’s land and ocean as protected areas by 2030.