Local surveyor to climb Mt Aconcagua for Red Cross

Martyn Bould

(CNS): Martyn Bould, who has been a member of the property sector in the Cayman Islands for more than 50 years, is planning to climb Mt Aconcagua in Argentina, one of the tallest mountains in the world. The 78-year-old’s “Climb for Red” initiative, which he hopes to do in 2024, aims to raise money for the Cayman Islands Red Cross in its wide variety of work, from disaster management to child protection.

Aconcagua is one of the Seven Summits on the border between Argentina and Chile in the Principal Cordillera of the Andes mountain range. It is the highest mountain in the Americas and the highest in both the Western Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere.

Bould has spent the last few months training for the 6,961m (22,838ft) ascent of the tallest mountain outside of Asia, practising a breathing programme known as “Oxygen Advantage” and altitude training in Colorado and Utah. He has already climbed the Blue Mountain in Jamaica, Pico Duarte in the Dominican Republic, Bhutan in the Himalayas, Mount Sopris in Colorado, and Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2019 to raise money for the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

“In light of the wonderful work that the Red Cross performs in the traumatic conditions following the passage of a hurricane, climbing for CIRC appealed to me as a natural way to give back,” Bould said in a press release. “I hope my journey brings awareness to the importance of the work of the Red Cross and encourages the community to donate funds to the CIRC, thus enabling their trauma preparedness and response efforts and capabilities.”

The eighteen-day trek to the peak of Mt Aconcagua rises gradually, giving climbers a chance to acclimatise to reduced oxygen levels, with rest days along the way. Summit day requires a 12-hour climb, and those who make it to the top are treated to one of the most spectacular sights on earth.

“Climb for Red is a bold initiative by the Cayman Islands Red Cross, designed to raise awareness and vital funds for the organisation’s disaster preparedness and response programmes. By scaling Mount Aconcagua, Martyn Bould embodies the spirit of resilience and preparedness we aim to cultivate within our community, particularly when we approach the peak hurricane season in September,” said CIRC Director Jondo Obi.

“At the CIRC, we work hard every day to empower the community, to build its resilience, and to serve the most vulnerable. Having someone like Mr Bould undertake such an amazing journey on behalf of our organisation and our work is truly an honour, and we are sure that this endeavour will help us reach a wider audience,” she added.