Brac police seek witnesses to hit-and-run

(CNS): A man was taken to Faith Hospital on Cayman Brac to be treated for undisclosed injuries on Tuesday evening after he was hit by a car. Police said the victim is in a stable condition and that they are now looking for the driver who left the scene. Emergency services were called out to West End Road East at about 7:30pm.

Police said the man was crossing the road after leaving an unidentified establishment with a friend when he was struck by a white Honda Fit, causing him to sustain injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or knowledge of the whereabouts of the vehicle, which sustained damage to the left rearview mirror, please contact the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.