Red Cross targetted by thieves and vandals

Cayman Islands Red Cross building

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) is struggling to deal with a surge of break-ins at its Thrift Shop in George Town, where people are raiding donations, breaking locks and damaging the Red Cross trailer that is used for sales and collections. Officials said there were several instances over the holiday season where unknown groups of men forced entry into the storage container and stole donations. The thieves are also leaving donations strewn across the site and have even urinated and defecated around the property.

All of the incidents were recorded on the Red Cross CCTV and reported to the police. The charity said it had caught one man on CCTV filming the general area on his mobile device, raising fears that there might be an attempt to break into the shop in the near future. The latest major incident on Saturday, 7 January, resulted in two men being detained by police but officials said it has not stopped the burglars from coming back.

“In the past week there have been numerous thefts from the donation box overnight,” officials said in a release about the vandalism. “The Red Cross volunteers have to regularly clean up the aftermath of these raids, which includes donations being thrown on the parking lot floor, as well as human excrement and urine, which poses a significant health risk to the volunteers.”

As well as putting volunteers’ safety at risk, these crimes are reducing the amount of effort they can put into making sure the thrift shop is kept clean and tidy for the benefit of the community, CIRC Director Jondo Obi noted.

“It’s important to understand that many of the donations made to the shop are given free of cost to vulnerable persons in need of assistance. Stealing these donations is impairing our ability to provide items to those who need them the most,” she said.

The Red Cross Thrift Shop has become an important source of assistance for vulnerable people. The charity works closely with several government agencies and NGOs, such as the Needs Assessment Unit, Immigration Detention Centre, Cayman Border Control, Family Resource Centre, CI Crisis Centre, and CI Baby Basics, who refer their vulnerable beneficiaries to the shop. Those referred to the thrift shop have access to goods without having to pay, and last year 215 people were given items from the shop free of charge.

Because thieves are targetting the shop, from now on CIRC is asking members of the public donating to the charity not to leave donation bags outside the shop except during specific drop-off times when the store is open, as those donations may be stolen and vandalised. The Red Cross will also pick up larger donations.

In response to the increased incidents of trespass, the goal is to strengthen the security of the premises by installing enhanced security fencing and will be launching a fundraising appeal. “We are determined to ensure that our volunteers, our beneficiaries and the wider public feel safe and secure in the Thrift Shop premises,” said Obi, “We appreciate the public’s support in helping us to achieve this.”