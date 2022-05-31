New body to advise police on sensitive issues

Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard

(CNS): Police management has hosted the first meeting with a newly formed Independent Advisory Group, which was established by the RCIPS to complement existing community engagement, focused on sensitive areas of policing. The RCIPS said the new body, comprising representatives of segments of society dealing with violence against women and girls, child protection and hate crimes, will provide advice to, and collaborate with, the police.

Representatives from the Cayman Islands Alliance to End Domestic Violence, Sunrise Adult Training Centre, Cayman Aids Foundation, Cayman Islands Red Cross, Colours Cayman, community members and others were invited to attend the first meeting last week, which was chaired by Deputy Chief Officer Nancy Barnard, who works in the Office of the Police Commissioner.

“Our expectation of the sessions is that IAG members will provide an invaluable independent perspective and are encouraged to appropriately challenge police practice to help achieve improvements in service delivery,” said Senior Policy Advisor to the RCIPS, Simon Mason.

“As we develop new policy and practice to meet the changing demands of supporting different vulnerability groups within the Cayman Islands, we want to listen to the community and those impacted by such incidents to inform future policing methods, whilst challenging current thinking and accepted norms within the community.”

It is anticipated the IAG will meet regularly, at least quarterly, with additional members identified and added along the way as appropriate. A vice-chair is expected to be selected by members and rotated yearly. Privacy and confidentiality will be maintained in the sessions, so they will only be open to invited members. However, where necessary and appropriate, regular public updates will be provided.

“In return for their contributions, IAG members can expect a commitment to work together with the police on a progressive response that seeks to improve service provision from RCIPS,” Barnard said after the first meeting.