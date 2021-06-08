Dart reports detail $24M dump work

Gas pipes installed at the top of the dump

(CNS): Two recently published reports commissioned by Dart outline the work paid for with public cash, which so far amounts to $24 million, as the islands’ largest investor caps the George Town landfill and controls the leaching and gas coming off it, based on the deal struck with the previous government just weeks before the election. According to the reports, the full excavation or mining of the dump were “ruled out on the basis of technical difficulty, safety, environmental and amenity concerns, and affordability”. Dart only plans to cap the main garbage pile on the north side of the site and not the inactive south mound, which its technical team has claimed poses no environmental issues.

“In the case of the newer, more active North Mound, this includes for the provision of a low permeability vegetated cap, landfill gas collection system, storm water management and long term monitoring and maintenance. In the case of the older, less active South Mound, monitoring results and risk based modelling assessments show the site is no longer having an unacceptable impact on the surrounding environment and, as such, does not warrant a low permeability cap or landfill gas management system,” the contracted experts who wrote the reports found.

But they said it would require storm water management and long term monitoring and maintenance. Dart or its general contracting company, DECCO, and its partners will also be responsible under the deal for a small, near one-acre, lined landfill site that received arsenic contaminated material resulting from burning treated lumber after the Hurricane Ivan clean-up.

As Dart begins a series of public meetings this evening (Tuesday 8 June) on the environmental impact assessment in relation to the waste-to energy and recycling components of the deal, which will not cover the capping, the developer has released a Remediation Options Report and an Environmental Risk Based Assessment, both prepared by consultants GHD.

These reports outline how the specific phased programme of work will lead up to the closure and remediation of the landfill by early 2024. The waste-to-energy facility that will in future burn most of Cayman’s waste as well as consume the gases that will be coming off the landfill during and after the capping is a separate project that will begin in tandem with the landfill capping.

There are numerous elements to the contract with Dart and government, though the document has not yet been made public. This work on the existing landfill is a separate part but will continue throughout the life of the 25-year agreement to manage Cayman’s future waste needs.

“DECCO Consortium will manage and maintain all completed areas of capping and remediation — together with the supporting gas, leachate and surface water management systems — that fall under its control for the duration of the 25 year Integrated Solid Waste Management System contract period. The remainder of the site will continue to be managed and maintained by Cayman Island Government,” the main report stated.

The CIG will at some point report on the remediation options and long-term care for the landfill sites on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, as well as the monitoring and long-term care of the south mound that Dart will not be dealing with.

The two main elements of the capping and remediation project will be dealing with the leaching of contaminants from the decades worth of garbage in Mount Trashmore (the mound of trash at the George Town Landfill) and the dangerously combustible gases that come of it. In the main report, the technical experts stated that the landfill gas is not only the primary source of landfill odour but represents a risk of fire or explosion if not managed.

“This gas will need to be managed throughout the operational phase of the landfill and during the post closure period,” the report said. “If managed correctly, however, the risk posed from odour to surrounding receptors and of landfill fire is greatly reduced. The anticipated means of landfill gas management will be through the installation and operation of a landfill gas collection system. This system would be based on vertical collection wells drilled into the

waste and sealed through the low permeability landfill cap.”

The technical experts said the wells will be connected to a sub horizontal transmission pipework buried in the restoration soils, which will carry the gas to either a high temperature flare or to the proposed Energy Recovery Facility.

On a recent visit to the landfill, Department of Environmental Health Director Richard Simms noted the various gas pipes now installed at the top of the dump and said that Dart technicians are responsible for dealing with the controlled burns for the gas coming through this system. The management of the landfill gas system will continue to be done by the DECCO team during the remediation and landfill operation phases leading into long-term management post closure.