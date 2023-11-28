OfReg opens probe into Flow’s 911 outage

(CNS): OfReg has opened an investigation into the unscheduled outage of Flow’s fixed-line network last week which impacted 911 emergency calls. While Flow mobile lines to 911 were unaffected by the outage, in a press release the utilities regulator expressed “deep concern” and said an inquiry is now underway.

OfReg Executive Director ICT Sonji Myles met with Flow immediately after the incident to learn about the nature and causes of the outage. The regulator has formally requested Flow to submit a detailed resolution report providing in-depth analysis of the factors contributing to the outage, measures taken for immediate resolution, and a comprehensive plan to prevent such occurrences in the future.

OfReg is also considering aspects of Flow’s compliance with its licence conditions in regard to delivery of calls to 911.The regulator emphasised the critical importance of uninterrupted access to emergency services and said it was committed to ensuring that service providers maintain the highest standards of reliability and responsiveness in the interest of public safety.

“Outages generally, but especially those impacting 911 services, are a matter of concern,” Myles said. “We are pursuing a comprehensive understanding of the incident. Flow has been very responsive and cooperative, and we expect the resolution report from Flow to shed light on the root causes of the outage, the steps taken to rectify the situation promptly and plans put in place to prevent any reoccurrence in the future.”

Fixed-line networks are still “a critical part of our emergency services infrastructure”, Myles said, adding that OfReg will act to ensure they are properly maintained and protected by operators.

Officials from the regulator will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with Flow to implement necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.