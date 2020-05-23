Water Authority forgoes right to raise rates

(CNS): The Water Authority will not be increasing water and sewerage rates this year, even though the Regulations allow for an annual rate adjustment, because of the widespread economic pain due to the current crisis. “This is a very challenging time for our community, and many of our customers are facing financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Water Authority Director Dr Gelia Frederick-van Genderen.

“Water and wastewater services are vital for public health, and the Authority is pleased to continue to provide these services at an affordable rate,” she added in a release from the authority Friday evening.

Kearney Gomez, Chairman of the Water Authority Board, said, “The services provided by the Water Authority are essential, particularly during a health crisis like the one we are currently facing. Maintaining the current rates provides the public with the assurance that they can continue to access these services at an economical cost.”

Under the current rate structure, the fee for the first 12 cubic metres (m3) consumed each month, which is equivalent to approximately 32,000 US gallons, is CI$4.56 and CI$5.79 on each m3 thereafter. In Cayman Brac, residential piped water rate is CI$6.21 on each m3 and trucked water customer fees are $7.77 on each m3.

Sewerage rates are based on the assessed Sewerage Fixture Units (SFUs) for the service location in question and are calculated at a constant rate of CI$1.672. The rate for septage disposal is CI$17.018 per 1,000 US gallons.

The Water Authority has also said it will waive penalty fees for May, in addition to waived penalty fees for the months of March and April, to help customers feeling the financial pinch, In addition, the WA has developed a COVID-19 Payment Deferral Policy to assist those who may be temporarily out of a job due to the pandemic.