Police urge burglary suspect to turn himself in

Rolan Welcome

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for Rolan Murphy Welcome (33), from East End, who is wanted in relation to multiple offences, including burglary, in the East End area. He is described as having a brown complexion, short dark hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left hand and scars on his neck. Police are urging him to turn himself in and for the public to call 911 if they spot him.

According to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offense. Those prosecuted and convicted are liable to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on Welcome’s whereabouts to contact 911 or Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be given to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.