Murder charge laid a year after West Bay killing

Ian Duffell

(CNS): A 54-year-old man from Bodden Town, who was arrested more than one year ago suspected of killing George ‘Ian’ Duffell (51) in October 2022 following an altercation at a West Bay address has been charged with murder. Kirk Lindsay Watler appeared in court Wednesday 29 November and was remanded in custody accused of stabbing Duffell who died on 14 October during a fight at a yard on Birch Tree Hill Road near the junction of Capt Joe and Osborn Road at around 11pm.

Police had made a fresh appeal for witnesses last month on the first anniversary of Duffell’s death. Watler is expected to next appear in Grand Court on 8 December.