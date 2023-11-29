October air arrivals reach 86% of pre COVID levels

| 29/11/2023 | 1 Comment

(CNS): The trend towards a full recovery of the Cayman Islands’ visitor numbers in the wake of the border closures continued in October with 20,568 stay-over visitors representing roughly 86% of 2019’s record breaking year and 16 percentage points higher than this year’s target of 70% of pre-pandemic numbers. During the ten months of 2023 so far a total of 343,606 stay-over visitors have arrived in Cayman which compares well to 2019 the pre-Covid year, which was a record breaking 12 months for the destination.

At the moment 2023 visitor numbers represent around 84% of 2019 and Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism, is confident Cayman is on track to continue that success throughout the remaining two months. “We are pleased that our stay-over arrivals to-date continue to trend above our targets, and this is indicative of a healthy and measured return to tourism,” she said.

While the majority of visitors are still coming to Cayman from the United States. Arrivals from the UK & Ireland in October 2023 were up 2.9 % on last year, some 94% of 2019’s numbers. Across the year so far visitors from the British Isles are up 3.1%. The Department of Tourism has implemented a strategy to increase awareness of the destination in the UK & Ireland via an in-flight video advertising campaign on British Airways flights.

According to the travel industry press Cayman is currently trending as a top destination for American travellers. A survey by Skyscanner, which examined user travel searches over the course of a year, had the Cayman Islands coming out on top with a 483 percent increase in the number of searches between July 2022, and July 2023 compared tot he previous twelve month period.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Local News, Tourism

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    29/11/2023 at 6:24 pm

    billionaire’s and politicians laughing all the way to the bank…meanwhile average joe on edge of losing homes etc…ZZZZZ

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»