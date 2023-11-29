October air arrivals reach 86% of pre COVID levels

(CNS): The trend towards a full recovery of the Cayman Islands’ visitor numbers in the wake of the border closures continued in October with 20,568 stay-over visitors representing roughly 86% of 2019’s record breaking year and 16 percentage points higher than this year’s target of 70% of pre-pandemic numbers. During the ten months of 2023 so far a total of 343,606 stay-over visitors have arrived in Cayman which compares well to 2019 the pre-Covid year, which was a record breaking 12 months for the destination.

At the moment 2023 visitor numbers represent around 84% of 2019 and Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism, is confident Cayman is on track to continue that success throughout the remaining two months. “We are pleased that our stay-over arrivals to-date continue to trend above our targets, and this is indicative of a healthy and measured return to tourism,” she said.

While the majority of visitors are still coming to Cayman from the United States. Arrivals from the UK & Ireland in October 2023 were up 2.9 % on last year, some 94% of 2019’s numbers. Across the year so far visitors from the British Isles are up 3.1%. The Department of Tourism has implemented a strategy to increase awareness of the destination in the UK & Ireland via an in-flight video advertising campaign on British Airways flights.

According to the travel industry press Cayman is currently trending as a top destination for American travellers. A survey by Skyscanner, which examined user travel searches over the course of a year, had the Cayman Islands coming out on top with a 483 percent increase in the number of searches between July 2022, and July 2023 compared tot he previous twelve month period.