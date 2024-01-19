Man denies murder during 2022 West Bay fight

Ian Duffell

(CNS): Kirk Lindsay Watler (54) from Bodden Town pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared via video link from HMP Northward in Grand Court on Friday. Watler is accused of killing George Ian Duffell (51) in October 2022 when he stabbed him during a late-night confrontation in a West Bay yard on Birch Tree Hill Road near the junction of Capt Joe and Osborn Road. Watler was arrested shortly after the crime, but charges were not laid until November 2023, more than a year after the fatal fight.

Watler, who is represented by Crister Brady, was remanded in custody following his denial of the charges, and a date was set for the jury trial in June, which is expected to last around three weeks.