West Bay man killed in early morning shooting
(CNS): Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) from West Bay was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the police, though they released very few details about the first murder of 2024. Around 4am yesterday, the RCIPS and other emergency services were called to King Road in West Bay after a report that gunshots had been heard in the area. Ebanks was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not said where Ebanks was found, if the location was his home, how he was shot or how many times. They have given no indication of any arrests or if they suspect this is a gang-related incident.
Ebanks, who was known to police, was understood to be on bail when he was killed.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.
It needs to friggin stop, bobo I going miss you so much! 😭😭😭😭
Jamaica Jamaica we adapt the culture we must accept the criminal ramifications that accompany it .
I know it wasn’t the easiest of lives that you lived, Travis. No one deserves to be gunned down. It’s a shame that the young men of today aren’t able to become men and resolve differences and their grievances with resorting to the use of a gun..
Hostile Environment 100% For who Governor Owen ???
Has nothing to do with her. She can’t affect it. Don’t you get it? The Governors are appointed as figureheads. Think of them in the same way as you think of UK royalty, except they are more humble.
We occasionally get Governors who push against the norm and try to change things for the better. I believe Governor Owen is cut from that cloth, however it will not further her causes to accuse her of various implied shortfalls. The various connections to the Mother country are important for The Cayman Islands. We should never think they don’t matter. We should also not try to assign duties to them which are not in their purview.
I think the Governor is a good soul, and wishes the best for us, and perhaps that is enough in these troubled times.
‘Hostile Environment’ I’ll second that, – Ms Owen ?