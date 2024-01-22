West Bay man killed in early morning shooting

Travis Alexander Ebanks

(CNS): Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) from West Bay was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the police, though they released very few details about the first murder of 2024. Around 4am yesterday, the RCIPS and other emergency services were called to King Road in West Bay after a report that gunshots had been heard in the area. Ebanks was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said where Ebanks was found, if the location was his home, how he was shot or how many times. They have given no indication of any arrests or if they suspect this is a gang-related incident.

Ebanks, who was known to police, was understood to be on bail when he was killed.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.