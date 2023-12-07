Mac’s back in official role as PS to two ministers
(CNS): Just days before McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) was supposed to face trial, accused of indecently assaulting two female civil servants, he was given an official role in the new UPM Government. According to a press release from the CIG communications department, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has appointed Bush as parliamentary secretary to Border Control and Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour and to Planning, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Development Minister Jay Ebanks.
Despite Bush’s existing criminal conviction for assault and his pending legal troubles, O’Connor-Connolly has placed her long-term political ally in supporting roles for two critical ministries.
Meanwhile, Bernie Bush MP (WBN) will serve as PS to Deputy Premier and Minister for Commerce André Ebanks and to Youth, Sports and Heritage Minister Isaac Rankine, where he will assist in the ministry he used to head. Heather Bodden MP (SAV) remains as PS to the deputy premier in his Ministry of Social Development and to Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.
“These appointments demonstrate that the UPM is united by the philosophy of all hands on deck,” said O’Connor-Connolly in the release. “We want to tap into the wealth of knowledge of all members of our team to ensure we can achieve all of our priorities and key initiatives this term.”
All three MPs received their “instruments of appointment” from Governor Jane Owen during a brief presentation ceremony at Government House on Wednesday. She made no comment about those appointments in the release.
However, Bush said he welcomed the opportunity to support the UPM administration in the role of parliamentary secretary.
“There is much work to do,” he said. “I’ve made it clear to the premier and the ministers that, for me, this is about supporting both ministers in their important work. My sole focus will be on the projects assigned to me as a parliamentary secretary.” However, Bush did not explain how he would juggle those duties with his need to appear in court.
Bernie Bush, who gave up his Cabinet seat in the wake of the recent coup ousting Wayne Panton from the premiership to pave the way for the new Cabinet, said he looked forward to supporting Ebanks and Rankine and building on the programmes and initiatives he had driven. “I appreciate both colleagues welcoming my assistance,” he said.
Bodden, who had been elected on the same political platform as Panton but has remained with the UPM, said it was her pleasure to remain with the ministries she was previously supporting with PACT.
“As anyone who knows me is aware, beautification and supporting the needs of our most vulnerable are near and dear to my heart. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the work I started and to build on the strong relationships I enjoy with both teams,” she said.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
Kickbacks to politicians and cronies is one of the reasons property is so expensive here – be prepared for the cost of property and housing to go up by a lot.
If only continued breathing required moral integrity – under that scenario Cayman and the rest of the planet would be a better place.
This is an affront to the victims of his crimes, the Cayman criminal justice system and Cayman democracy. Utterly shameful.
Well, if the guy isn’t going to resign or be made to resign, then he might as well work for his large paycheck. The two nincompoops he’s helping are clueless and need all the help they can get that they’d actually listen to. As least McKeeva has experience. Only 18 more months and we’ll finally be rid of him for good. Time is longer than rope and his time is almost up.
Mac is the epitome of our Standards in Public Life – rotten to the core.
Just 86 negative posts (as of writing) representing approximately 0.14% of the population at best. You think JOCC going to be worried about that?
I doubt that she reads CNS as it is not biblically based, or at least not exclusively.
It could be 90,000 negative posts from people on Grand Cayman and she probably still would not care – that is what our 19 tiny constituencies system permits. She says that she is not running again, the new high school will be named after her as a reward and she has her lucrative pension. Why should she care?
He’ll make an ideal candidate for a long term stay at the new East End Mental Facility.
It’s a miracle. JuJu is well on her way to sainthood. Big Mac can walk again unaided… until next time he turns up in court. Please can someone call an early election.
did anyone expect anything less from this hypocrite sham government? She is a joke to the rest of the world.
I don’t know about that bobo as we have the best leaders,
McKeeva
Andre
Kathrine
And they know how to wield their power!
What exactly does it take for someone to have their political career ended? Seriously, short of dying, can someone do literally anything and just keep plugging along in Caymanian politics? Unbelievable.
“What exactly does it take for someone to have their political career ended?” – stop doing what the development cartel tells you to do.
Is she supported Jane? Is she? n