Mac’s back in official role as PS to two ministers

Governor Jane Owen hands McKeeva Bush his PS appointment certificate

(CNS): Just days before McKeeva Bush MP (WBW) was supposed to face trial, accused of indecently assaulting two female civil servants, he was given an official role in the new UPM Government. According to a press release from the CIG communications department, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has appointed Bush as parliamentary secretary to Border Control and Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour and to Planning, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Development Minister Jay Ebanks.

Despite Bush’s existing criminal conviction for assault and his pending legal troubles, O’Connor-Connolly has placed her long-term political ally in supporting roles for two critical ministries.

Meanwhile, Bernie Bush MP (WBN) will serve as PS to Deputy Premier and Minister for Commerce André Ebanks and to Youth, Sports and Heritage Minister Isaac Rankine, where he will assist in the ministry he used to head. Heather Bodden MP (SAV) remains as PS to the deputy premier in his Ministry of Social Development and to Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

“These appointments demonstrate that the UPM is united by the philosophy of all hands on deck,” said O’Connor-Connolly in the release. “We want to tap into the wealth of knowledge of all members of our team to ensure we can achieve all of our priorities and key initiatives this term.”

All three MPs received their “instruments of appointment” from Governor Jane Owen during a brief presentation ceremony at Government House on Wednesday. She made no comment about those appointments in the release.

However, Bush said he welcomed the opportunity to support the UPM administration in the role of parliamentary secretary.

“There is much work to do,” he said. “I’ve made it clear to the premier and the ministers that, for me, this is about supporting both ministers in their important work. My sole focus will be on the projects assigned to me as a parliamentary secretary.” However, Bush did not explain how he would juggle those duties with his need to appear in court.

Bernie Bush, who gave up his Cabinet seat in the wake of the recent coup ousting Wayne Panton from the premiership to pave the way for the new Cabinet, said he looked forward to supporting Ebanks and Rankine and building on the programmes and initiatives he had driven. “I appreciate both colleagues welcoming my assistance,” he said.

Bodden, who had been elected on the same political platform as Panton but has remained with the UPM, said it was her pleasure to remain with the ministries she was previously supporting with PACT.

“As anyone who knows me is aware, beautification and supporting the needs of our most vulnerable are near and dear to my heart. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the work I started and to build on the strong relationships I enjoy with both teams,” she said.