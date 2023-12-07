Pregnant woman among 12 migrants to reach the Brac

| 07/12/2023 | 3 Comments
Cuban migrant vessel that landed on Cayman Brac 6 December (photo supplied by CBC)

(CNS): A group of twelve Cuban migrants landed at Watering Place, Cayman Brac, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, 6 December. One of the three women who arrived is pregnant, according to a release from Customs and Border Control. She was taken to Faith Hospital, where she was examined by medical staff, and has since been discharged, officials said.

CBC said arrangements are being made for the migrants to be taken to Grand Cayman, and all twelve will be accommodated at allocated locations.  

Comments

  1. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2023 at 10:10 am

    Make sure she’s healthy and get her (and the others) on a plane back home ASAP please. What is the latest on the refugees that tried to burn down their temporary housing complex?

    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2023 at 11:39 am

      Get this so called ‘Premier’ and cohorts on that boat and push it out to sea.

    • Anonymous says:
      07/12/2023 at 1:40 pm

      Agreed. The previous ones have proven to be an ungrateful bunch. Some have even been caught poaching. Also, why would you put your unborn child at risk by getting in a rickety boat? I know Cuba has problems but it’s not so bleak over there that you need to resort to this—stupidity at its finest.

