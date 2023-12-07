Pregnant woman among 12 migrants to reach the Brac

Cuban migrant vessel that landed on Cayman Brac 6 December (photo supplied by CBC)

(CNS): A group of twelve Cuban migrants landed at Watering Place, Cayman Brac, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, 6 December. One of the three women who arrived is pregnant, according to a release from Customs and Border Control. She was taken to Faith Hospital, where she was examined by medical staff, and has since been discharged, officials said.

CBC said arrangements are being made for the migrants to be taken to Grand Cayman, and all twelve will be accommodated at allocated locations.