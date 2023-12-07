East End man killed after being crushed under vehicle

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that a 30-year-old man from East End was killed yesterday afternoon after he was trapped under a vehicle he was working on. Police and emergency services were called to the location at about 4:30pm and he was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead. No other details of the tragic incident have been revealed. It’s not clear if the victim was a mechanic working commercially or whether he was repairing his own vehicle.

