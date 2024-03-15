CBC arrests 26 at ORIA with drugs and guns

Cayman Islands customs officer examines bags (file photo)

(CNS): In the two-month period between 15 December and 15 February, Customs and Border Control arrested 26 people at the Owen Roberts International Airport entering or exiting the Cayman Islands carrying drugs or weapons, plus one person for smoking on a plane. Officials said the interceptions, which included ganja, ecstasy, ammunition and guns, were based on intelligence work by customs officers.

According to a CBC press release, in the last half of December 2023, five people arriving at ORIA were arrested for drug and gun offences — two for possession and importation of ganja, two for possession of an unlicensed firearm (ammunition), and one for possession of an unlicensed firearm (magazine).

Another person was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon (Taser), which was recovered during a search of a local residence connected to a suspected drug smuggler.

In January, the CBC arrested 15 travellers for drug offences — eleven for possession and importation of ganja, one for the possession of ecstasy, one for the possession of THC vape pens and THC gummies, and two for possession of an unlicensed firearm (ammunition).

Another person was discovered smoking onboard an inbound aircraft and charged with committing a reckless and negligent act and endangering the safety of an aircraft.

In the first two weeks of February 2024, the CBC arrested six travellers for drug offences — three for possession of ganja, two for the importation of ganja, and one for being concerned in the importation of ganja.

In February, in addition to the arrests made at ORIA, CBC officers assisted the RCIPS in an operation that resulted in the recovery of an unlicensed firearm, large sums of cash and illicit drugs. As a result, a Caymanian has been charged with the possession of an unlicensed gun and possession of cocaine. The matter remains an active investigation.

Of the 29 people arrested, 22 non-Caymanians and five Caymanians have already been charged and handed fines totalling CI$30,200. Some cases remain active investigations, the CBC said.

“I sincerely thank and commend our dedicated CBC Officers for their unwavering commitment to intercepting illegal drugs and weapons at our borders,” said CBC Director Charles Clifford. “Their exceptional skills, rigorous training, and adept use of cutting-edge technology play a pivotal role in safeguarding our nation’s security. Through their vigilance and professionalism, we honor our duty to protect our citizens and uphold the integrity of our borders. Their efforts are laudable and invaluable to our nation’s safety.”

According to the release, the interceptions at ORIA were due to intelligence-led training and skills used by CBC officers at ORIA on Grand Cayman or the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on Cayman Brac. They also participate in joint operations with the RCIPS and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC).

Border Control Minister Dwayne Seymour also commended “the steadfast dedication of our CBC officers in safeguarding our shores from the scourge of illegal drugs and weapons. Their unwavering commitment ensures the safety and security of our nation. Let this serve as a reminder to all visitors entering our country: respect our laws, uphold our values, and abide by the rules of the land. Together, we preserve the integrity of our borders and uphold the sanctity of our society.”