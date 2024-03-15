Woman suspected of stabbing man in GT bar arrested

(CNS): Police arrested a 26-year-old woman from George Town on suspicion of wounding following an altercation at a restaurant and bar on Eastern Avenue near Godfrey Nixon Way around 4pm on Wednesday afternoon. It was reported that a man and a woman had a fight involving a weapon at the premises, which resulted in the man being stabbed. The couple left the location before the police officers arrived, but they found the wounded man on Shedden Road and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. He was taken to the George Town Hospital to be treated for what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers searched the nearby area and found the woman suspected of stabbing him. She was arrested and is currently in custody pending further investigation.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the app.



