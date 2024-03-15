CIG still dodging CI$2.2B CS retirees healthcare liability

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson at Thursday’s PAC meeting

(CNS): At a Public Accounts Committee meeting on Thursday, senior officials once again dodged questions on how and when the Cayman Islands Government proposes to place its liability for the future healthcare needs of retired civil servants squarely on its books. This financial liability is currently only included in supporting notes that form part of the annual Entire Public Sector accounts. The CIG does not include the liability on the balance sheet because this would wipe out all of its assets, and it could, as a result, lose control of its finances to the UK.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson and Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts all told the PAC that the missing liability is one of the remaining reasons why the government’s consolidated accounts are still being given adverse opinions by the Office of the Auditor General. There are more than a dozen other reasons, but the one that continues to present the biggest headache for the CIG is this liability and its likely impact on the budget.

Placing this liability on the balance sheet is now a requirement under the public finance legislation, but it is proving to be exceptionally challenging.

As PAC members questioned senior officials about the OAG report, Financial Reporting of the CIG – General Report, which covered the status of the government accounts in 2022, the problem of this significant liability was raised, but the committee received no answers as to how it would be resolved.

Manderson said the issue was “a tough one”, and that it involved decisions at a political level about whether or not to place this on the books. “I can’t say with any degree of certainty that I can give a commitment to this committee that we are going to solve this,” he said. “It is a very… difficult issue to resolve and is going to take some hard decisions.”

The deputy governor said there was a desire to get this right and a need to focus on it, especially given the progress made elsewhere in improving the government accounts. However, there had not been progress on the full consolidated accounts, he said.

This is a significant public interest issue as the EPS is the only place where certain parts of government’s finances, such as executive expenses and revenue collection, are actually documented. But with the continued adverse opinion, the public does not have a reliable assessment of the CIG’s books.

Jefferson explained that details of the liability were, in fact, disclosed in the notes that accompany government’s financial reports, but putting it on the books was fraught with problems.

“The placing of the post-retirement healthcare liability fairly and squarely on the face of the balance sheet of government… we have not done that,” he said, noting that the pension liability of around $440 million is on the books but placing the $2.2 billion there would reduce the government assets, which is about $2 billion, to zero. Under the law, the CIG’s liabilities must be less than assets and there is a danger that this would breach a major ratio in the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility.

He said that was “one major consideration”, not just for the current governments but for past administrations as well. He said it would also impact the surplus and another ratio requirement. The operational surplus of government for 2023 is in the region of $30 million, Jefferson revealed, but the year’s potential accrual for healthcare liability could easily exceed $150 million, so the operational surplus would be wiped out, leading to a large deficit.

“It is fairly difficult for a government to take the decision to put this matter fairly and squarely on the face of its primary financial statements because of the fear of their being non-compliant with at least two of the FFR ratios and the consequences of that they simply don’t want to deal with,” Jefferson said, adding that it would be more likely to happen at the start of a new administration.

He pointed out that this is the most significant reason why government continues to get an adverse opinion on the EPS, though there are several other barriers to a clean opinion. But Jefferson said he was sorry that he could not offer any hope.

Auditor General Sue Winspear said she appreciated the dilemma but pointed out that not placing the liability on the balance sheet does not mean it isn’t there. “The fact that it is not being divulged doesn’t mean its not an issue for the fiscal framework because its a liability that’s not being disclosed,” she added.

She noted that it will only get bigger as the statutory authorities and government companies all begin to adopt the same healthcare packages for all public sector workers under the Public Authorities Act, which is designed to level the playing field between civil servants and the wider public service.

“I think there is a really big policy decision that this government, a future government, or some government at some point will need to face. But not disclosing it won’t make it go away,” Winspear added.

Asked by PAC Chairperson Roy McTaggart if the UK has raised the issue of breaching the FFR, given that the information is in the notes, Jefferson said he had not had any feedback from the UK that it was seen as non-compliant at present.

One solution that has been raised is a sinking fund (money set aside to pay off a debt), which the accountant general said would help in conjunction with taking a different approach to how the issue is resolved.