Cuban migrants land on the Brac in small wooden boat

Cuban migrant vessel that landed on Cayman Brac on 14 January 2024 (photo courtesy of CBC)

(CNS): Six Cuban migrants entered Cayman waters in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control said in a release. At about 12:30am on 14 January, one woman and five men arrived in a small, rickety wooden boat, landing in the Spot Bay area of Cayman Brac, where they ended their journey. The group is now being processed by CBC and their partner agencies in accordance with the established protocols.

This is the first group of migrants to arrive here in 2024. They now join several dozen other Cuban migrants who are awaiting deportation or asylum claims.