DoE warns CIG and developers to stop building on beach

Application site parcels are highlighted in light blue. Shown in the image is the car park in grey, the restrooms in yellow, the septic in black/dark grey, the cabanas in red and the 75ft coastal setback provided by the applicant as the red line (Source: DoE submissions in CPA meeting agenda)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government wants to spend CI$250,000 installing parking and toilet facilities as well as cabanas and a concrete wall on a turtle nesting beach in East End that it acquired for public use. But the Department of Environment is warning all developers, especially the CIG, what will happen if they alter the natural environment and urging them to take valuable lessons from Seven Mile Beach. In this case, the application by the lands ministry doesn’t meet even the minimum 75ft regulatory coastal setback and will, if it goes ahead, lead to increased erosion.

Despite claims by the UPM, which formed after PACT ousted former premier Wayne Panton from office, that the new government still cares about the environment, this latest public sector planning application suggests that government members are saying one thing in public and doing another when it comes to its goal to create more public beaches, as access to Seven Mile Beach is lost to the luxury property sector.

Rather than just purchasing beachfront property and allowing it to remain in, or return to, its natural state, the government want to place hard structures on dynamic beaches, putting them at very high risk of erosion.

In this instance, the beachfront property is in the heart of the residential areas of East End, close to the district health clinic and east of the primary school. The proposed car park would encroach well into the active beach ridge and foreshore, at only 30 feet from the mean high water mark. The DoE also said the parking area is “extensive given the size” of the beachfront that the government has acquired, and there is already paved public parking along the roadside to the west that could be used by visitors to the beach.

“The large non-porous parking area proposed will not only remove the area available for the beach but will likely result in runoff which will further erode the beach. We recommend that the size of the parking area is reduced and that the surfaces be kept permeable to reduce run-off impacts and provide for a more natural beach experience,” the DoE said in its submissions to the planning department.

The application for these beach amenities is due to be heard on Wednesday by the Central Planning Authority, which continues to criticise the National Conservation Council and the DoE, claiming they are delaying the planning process. But the DoE has only very limited powers to direct the CPA’s decisions, and as this particular beach is not protected in any way under the law, even though it is a turtle nesting beach. Therefore, the department can only try to persuade the CPA members that the proposal is a bad idea.

“It is crucial for all developers, especially the Government, to understand the potential consequences of altering the natural environment and to take valuable lessons from the southern end of Seven Mile Beach,” the DoE said in its recommendations. “Given the climate change predictions for the region, including sea level rise and increased intensity of storm events, including storm surge, coastal setbacks should not be reduced but instead should be treated as a minimum.”

In other words, not only should the CPA not be granting such waivers that are slicing setbacks by half but they should be encouraging applicants to adopt plans that are even further back from the beach than the current 75ft, which is increasingly inadequate to protect our shoreline from rising sea levels.

“It is important to highlight that setbacks seek to protect properties against these inevitable effects of climate change, such as coastal flooding and erosion, by ensuring that hard structures are not located in an area susceptible to these hazards,” the DoE pointed out. “Many of the current public beaches, such as Kaibo Public Beach, Spotts Beach and Governor Russell’s Public Beach, already suffer from erosion near the cabanas, leading to amenity issues. We recommend that all hard structures which form a part of this proposal meet the minimum coastal setback requirements.”

The DoE also said that on this occasion, there is sufficient room to reposition or reorient the parking, restrooms and the septic tank to meet the minimum setbacks. It also said the septic tank should be located on the roadside or as far away from the sea as possible for obvious reasons.

The DoE is not the only entity raising concerns about allowing any more hard structures anywhere near the beaches, including where land is acquired by government for public use. Many local environmental organisations want the CIG to leave the beaches as they are and resist installing too much parking or excessive facilities so that people can enjoy the beaches in their natural state.

Not only are local activists concerned about the negative environmental impact of too much parking or too many facilities but also the danger of commercialisation of the public beaches, which is what has happened at the Seen Mile public beach and is likely to happen at Governor’s Beach as well. There was a concerted effort by residents in South Sound just a few years ago to resist grandiose plans for Smith Barcadere (aka Cove) and to limit the facilities the then PPM government erected there to retain the natural beauty of that much-loved local spot.