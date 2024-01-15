Beachgoers warned to watch out for toxic man-o’-war

Portuguese man-o’-war (Photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): The Department of Environment is warning people that it has received a number of reports of Portuguese man-o’-wars (Physalia physalis) washing up on South Sound beaches as a result of the recent weather conditions. The highly toxic siphonophores, which are not jellyfish but complex colonies of organisms, should never be touched.

Even when washed up on land, their thin, nearly invisible tentacles can still sting on contact. Beachgoers, especially those with children and pets, should exercise extreme caution and avoid any contact.

The colourful bladder of the Portuguese man-o’-war acts as a surface floatation and wind sail, as it floats passively across the ocean. Its venom-filled nematocysts are in the tentacles, which dangle below the water’s surface, sometimes reaching lengths of over 50 feet, to catch and paralyse small fish, crustaceans and other prey.

Anyone who gets stung can help ease the pain with vinegar and heat and seek medical attention if needed.