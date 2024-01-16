Driver flees the scene of three-car smash in GT

(CNS): The driver of a silver SUV who ran from the scene of a three-car collision in the centre of George Town on Monday afternoon is believed to have been injured during the crash, police have said. The RCIPS said the SUV was travelling westbound on Shedden Road when it collided with another vehicle near Mary Street. It continued in the same direction, left the roadway and collided with the wall of a store west of Shedden Road and then with another silver SUV that was travelling eastward.

The driver of the first SUV exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot in the direction of Dr Roy’s Drive. Police said that based on the damage to the vehicle, the driver is believed to have been injured.

No one else was injured, police said. Part of Shedden Road was closed for a short time after the collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash or anyone who may have seen the driver fleeing the scene to call 949-4222.