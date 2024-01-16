Driver flees the scene of three-car smash in GT
(CNS): The driver of a silver SUV who ran from the scene of a three-car collision in the centre of George Town on Monday afternoon is believed to have been injured during the crash, police have said. The RCIPS said the SUV was travelling westbound on Shedden Road when it collided with another vehicle near Mary Street. It continued in the same direction, left the roadway and collided with the wall of a store west of Shedden Road and then with another silver SUV that was travelling eastward.
The driver of the first SUV exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot in the direction of Dr Roy’s Drive. Police said that based on the damage to the vehicle, the driver is believed to have been injured.
No one else was injured, police said. Part of Shedden Road was closed for a short time after the collision.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash or anyone who may have seen the driver fleeing the scene to call 949-4222.
Category: Local News
It used to be that these type of accidents happened between midnight and 5 am.
Now they are happening 24/7.
Every time I am on the road I see ridiculous driving behavior.
Some of it is just carelessness, but other times it is people being aggressive and not giving a damn about themselves or anyone else.
At least those of us who live here know to be prepared for it.
I feel sorry for the visitors who rent cars as they would not always be prepared for someone pulling right out in front of them, overtaking at high speed on a bend, weaving in and out of lanes on Esterly Tibbetts, tailgating, driving at night without lights, etc.
The lack of caring by drivers, and the amount of collisions, is unbelievable.
Have you ever driven in Miami? By sounds of it, I don’t think so.