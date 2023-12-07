NRA’s hydro reports hold up EIA for EWA highway

Area of planned road extension

(CNS): A critical report that will inform the design of the controversial East-West Arterial extension is the only thing holding up the environmental impact assessment for the road. Despite accusations from Cabinet members, including the minister responsible for roads, that the Department of Environment and the need for a full EIA were delaying the start of work, it is a hydrology report commissioned by the National Roads Authority that is still not finished, the DoE director told the National Conservation Council at this week’s meeting.

Updating the NCC about the work of the seven environmental assessment boards (EABs) currently sitting to oversee EIAs on various public and private projects, she said the board for the EWA was sitting regularly and meeting with the consultants. She said things had progressed, with at least one chapter for that road completed and already reviewed by the board.

“The hold up with that EIA at the moment is due to the fact that the hydraulics and hydrology study, which was commissioned by the NRA outside of the EIA process, has not yet been completed,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told the NCC. “We’ve been waiting on this study since February… We were told at that time that it was 90% complete, but we still haven’t had the final documentation.”

She explained that the consultants are waiting for that report in order to do their work, noting that even if there were no EIA, that report would still be required because it will inform the design. She said the board had done its part, adding, “We have done everything… we have been required to do, and we are just waiting for that.” But this missing report will feed into the assessments that need to be done to come up with the preferred option for the road.

On a number of occasions in parliament, several ministers have claimed that this report was completed and that, as a result, the EIA was not needed because it was sufficient to help mitigate flooding problems. However, it appears that the report, which was commissioned independently, is not finished. Given that the issue of flooding is one of the main problems with the proposed NRA route, which cuts through the Central Mangrove Wetlands, the report will be fundamental to the success or failure of this controversial road.

Just this month, Sustainable Cayman submitted a report of its own looking at a drier and cheaper alternative route. The activist group hopes that the completed EIA will include their proposal and help persuade the government that it is not necessary to slice through the critical wetlands in order to reduce traffic congestion for residents in the Eastern Districts.

Meanwhile, the director also reported that the EIA process for the Integrated Solid Waste Management System (known as ReGen) was also moving along. She said that the board was “fairly close to finalising the environmental statement”, but, again, the hold-up was the hydrology reports by the consultants as they had to do some remodelling. But Ebanks-Petrie said the EAB was meeting the consultants on Monday, and she expected they would be able to complete the document soon afterwards.

Three of the most recently established EABs are working on the proposed airport projects on all three islands. Scoping opinions have now been completed, which have gone or will be going to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority very shortly. The Krock quarry has received its scoping opinion and is reviewing that. Finally, the EAB for Port Zeus, the proposed marine project in Cayman Brac, has reviewed the terms of reference for that potential development, which should be finalised shortly, Ebanks stated.