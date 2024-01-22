Fugitive threatens police with machete during arrest

Gerardo Connolly

(CNS): Gerardo Connolly (32), who was wanted by police after jumping bail last week and described as violent, was found and arrested on Sunday morning on Hawkins Drive in George Town, the RCIPS have said. Connolly, who had been on the run for around a week, was wanted in connection with burglary and robbery offences. According to a police press release, when he was arrested at 10:15am yesterday morning, he “was combative towards the officers” and threatened them with a machete.

As a result, he was arrested for several offences, including resisting arrest and causing fear or provocation of violence. He is currently in custody pending further investigation.

The RCIPS thanked the public for their assistance in locating the wanted man.