Jamaicans arrested for illegal landing in Breakers

(CNS): Customs and Border Control arrested two Jamaican nationals, aged 33 and 40, who had reportedly landed in a boat on the Breakers shoreline in Bodden Town at the weekend. Police officers who were called to the area at around 7am on Sunday detained the two men, who appeared to be in good health. They were handed over to CBC officers, who arrested them on suspicion of illegal landing. Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers who also attended the scene seized the vessel.

Police said an extensive search of the surrounding area was carried out by the RCIPS Air Operations Unit, but nothing illegal was found, and there is no indication that the men were smuggling drugs or guns.

The CBC is now conducting an investigation into the circumstances of their arrival.