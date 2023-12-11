Owen promises hostile environment for criminals

Governor Jane Owen delivers the Throne Speech

(CNS): As Cayman faces a surge of gun-related violence and the police opened their fourth murder investigation of the year, the second in which the victim was shot multiple times, Governor Jane Owen told parliament Friday that she would work with the police to make Cayman a “hostile environment for

criminal activity”. In her Throne Speech ahead of the budget presentation, the UK’s representative offered her support to the new UPM’s spending plans for the coming two years and committed to managing crime risks and threats, which is part of her specific area of responsibility.

“This is an issue close to my heart — and my in-tray — as I carry out my constitutional responsibilities for security in our islands,” she told the House as she commended Commissioner Kurt Walton for what she said was his “open, collaborative and strategic approach” on the priorities they had agreed. “We will continue to make Cayman a hostile environment for criminal activity — achieving this through ‘feet on the ground’ in community policing, as well as a targeted response to specific incidents, especially those involving violence and firearms.”

She said the government would continue to build capability in investigation and forensics, as well as CCTV coverage and intelligence gathering. This year’s police budget is expected to exceed CI$53 million.

“We share a strong belief that effective policing can only be achieved if it includes strategies for prevention, rehabilitation and safeguarding of vulnerable groups and individuals,” she said. “That is why we will continue to steer the National Security Council to develop cross-cutting strategies… reaching out across government and working with education, health, family services and WORC teams to pre-empt

criminal activity and to provide a choice for people who might be standing at a crossroads in their life.”

On Friday, the RCIPS launched Operation Winter Guardian, the annual Christmas crackdown on crime and road safety, and the governor said she and the police were committed to a renewed focus on road safety and the strict enforcement of penalties for those who put others in danger.

“As we enter the party season, I would remind everyone that we can save lives and avoid a traumatic Christmas for many families if we all select a designated driver, and never get behind the steering wheel under the influence of drink or drugs or with a mobile phone in our hand,” she added.

In a relatively short address, Owen said the Cayman Islands had a high reputation among the UK’s Overseas Territories for prudent budget management, and she commended Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly “for her work to remain within the boundaries of the Framework for Fiscal Responsibility (FFR) agreed between Cayman and Britain, and for her efforts to achieve a balance of revenue raising and efficiencies, while enabling growth in priority areas including new technologies”.

After the governor’s speech, O’Connor-Connolly outlined the government’s goals and ambitions for the next two years, which included the largest-ever spending plan in the country’s history.

In the Throne Speech, Owen outlined only a few areas of spending, including education, which will be taking a significant chunk of the more than $2 billion in spending for 2024 and 2025. She described it as the “bedrock of growth and the hope of our young people” as she offered her support for the continued strengthening of schools, creating new opportunities in tech, apprenticeships and vocational choices, as well as providing affordable routes to university.

She noted that, as the population continues to grow and age, the government is exploring better ways to deliver healthcare and promote healthy lifestyles, another area that takes up a significant and increasing percentage of public spending every year.

But she also raised the issue of the environment, where the government does not appear to be investing anywhere near as much as it intends to invest in development and infrastructure. Owen noted that there was “quite a long list of projects on our horizon, including roads, housing, tourism assets and waste

management”, as she urged the government to “find the right balance between protecting our environment and keeping safe from hurricanes and flooding while responding to the needs of our citizens and our businesses”.

Noting the COP28 meeting in Dubai, she said King Charles had given the opening address at this 28th UN Climate Conference, where he had said the world is “dreadfully far off track” in its efforts to retain the goal of keeping global warming within the 1.5°C limit. He called on everyone — both public and private

sectors — to pool their efforts to get data, to use technology and to work constructively together in order to “keep hope alive”.

“I believe that we can do the same here in the Cayman Islands, building on our strong track record of marine parks and our determination to create a healthy, happy and beautiful environment which supports both lives and livelihoods for future generations to enjoy,” she said.

Owen told parliament and the people that the United Kingdom remains committed to supporting Cayman in its domestic endeavours, whether this be in transport planning, policing advice, crisis training, public health, biodiversity conservation or seabed mapping.

“It is never a one-way street. Our partnership is built on mutual benefit and respect and offers an often surprising source of inspiration and opportunities to learn and improve,” she said.

As she wrapped up her relatively short address, Owen added that effective governance was key to successful delivery, as she applauded the civil service for “their tireless work”. She said Deputy Governor Franz Manderson had recently introduced a refreshed strategy to further improve delivery, accountability, customer service and teamwork across government.