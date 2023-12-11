Sir Alden warns MPs to be brief in budget debate

House Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): As the new speaker of the House, Sir Alden McLaughlin, got the budget debate proceedings underway in parliament on Monday, he made it clear that he would be running a tight ship over the coming weeks in order to ensure that the debate and then Finance Committee proceedings would be completed before Christmas morning. He warned MPs that the House would start and resume on time, regardless of who was in or out of the chamber, that breaks would be limited, and that MPs should not “wax on for hours” but say what they needed to say quickly.

McLaughlin, who had dispensed with the usual speaker’s costume of a wig and gown in favour of a regular business suit, said the House was under the gun to get the budget work done, as he encouraged members to be efficient. He warned that in a world with limited attention spans, people would “tune them out” if they waxed on about things irrelevant to their lives.

“No matter how great the support people have for you… their brains can only absorb as much as their posteriors can suffer sitting and listening to you,” the speaker said as he urged MPs to get through the debate as quickly as possible.

MPs were set to respond to the governor’s Throne Speech as well as the premier’s Policy Statement and the Budget Address. As is traditional, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart began the debate with his response before sending his best wishes to former premier Wayne Panton, who is still absent from the chamber as he remains at home nursing several broken ribs as a result of bad accidental fall last week.