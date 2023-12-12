UPM not prioritising economic decline, says McTaggart

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart begins the budget debate, 11 December

(CNS): In his response to the United People’s Movement budget, delivered on Friday, Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart accused Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly and her new team of continuing to ignore the Cayman Islands’ broader economic decline and growing inequality gap, which he implied had emerged during the past two years. He accused the premier of failing to prioritise developing a strong economy, given that the GDP per capita fell by more than 10.5% in Cayman during 2022. The PPM leader urged the UPM to switch direction rather than follow the path of PACT.

It is hard to determine how much of this budget would still have been presented if former premier Wayne Panton had remained at the helm or how much the spending plan has changed to accommodate O’Connor-Connolly’s policy plans. However, as the opposition leader noted, there is almost nothing in the budget to meet the proposed climate change policy and the desperate need to start building resilience here, indicating that it is likely money has been reallocated.

Nevertheless, the PPM leader accused the UPM of making the same mistakes as PACT, particularly in its approach to economic growth. Taking aim at one of the core principles linking PACT’s policy platform with the UPM’s, as both claimed to have a people-centred government, McTaggart pointed out that the last Labour Force Survey revealed that salaries had not increased for many Caymanians, and while there were more salary earners in the top economic bracket, these were largely expatriate employees rather than local people moving up the ladder.

What was notable about the opposition leader’s response to the Budget Address was his position regarding population growth. He said that economic growth was very modest in 2022, but population growth “has spiralled out of control”. He said that at the end of 2022, the economy had grown by just 2% since 2019, but the headcount had grown 18%, which meant productivity had fallen dramatically.

Echoing concerns members of the public have been raising for several years, he pointed out that Cayman’s population was growing significantly without offering any economic benefit. Wages for most people had remained the same and inflation was crippling local families, while the rich were doing very nicely. He claimed the decline in living standards for many people was due to a lack of economic strategy over the last two years from the PACT Government, as he accused the new premier of taking the UPM down the same road.

“Is it any wonder Caymanains are concerned about unexplained skyrocketing population growth?” he said.

McTaggart claimed the PPM had prioritised the economy but said nothing about how the PPM-led government policies contributed to the problems of today, including the beginning of the unprecedented population growth. Instead, the opposition leader said that during the governments he served in, the population and economy had grown in tandem.

Despite the over-simplistic explanation of Cayman’s current economic troubles, which have been fuelled by a range of complex issues since the pandemic, many people are feeling far worse off today than they did just a few years ago. Meanwhile, over the last four years, Cayman has seen an influx of people resulting from the economic policies pursued by past and present governments, such as the continuing addiction to cheap labour, the constant development of high-end properties around our coastline aimed at foreign wealth, and initiatives like the Global Citizen Programme

McTaggart accepted that the growing population is not necessarily beneficial to the broader community, but said that stopping immigration would not necessarily address that problem. He urged the UPM to “think deeply and consult widely” about their proposed immigration reform bill, which the premier said her government planned to bring before the 2025 election.

“We need to get this right,” McTaggart stated about the potential overhaul of immigration, which has posed problems for the Cayman Islands for decades as governments tried to address the shortage of specific skills in a small and limited workforce to supply a large financial sector amid pressure to allow employers to seek the talent they need overseas. However, while the need for a foreign workforce was once about finding the right skills, today, it is more about hiring cheap labour.

McTaggart said that getting the immigration balance right first meant the government had to have a better understanding of the economy. He pointed out that Cayman’s workforce had increased in 2022 but was producing less than in 2019 when there were far fewer workers. The Economics and Statistics Office does not routinely look at productivity, which he said was something it needed to do to help the government shape its immigration policy. McTaggart claimed that his own rough calculations indicated that productivity over the last two years had declined by some 18%.

“The new government must urgently get to grips with this issue because we know that the marked decline evident in the 2022 figures has likely continued in 2023,” the PPM leader stated, adding that he estimated a further 5% decline in productivity this year.

He said the repercussions of neglecting to understand and address these economic challenges are affecting households across Cayman. He spoke of the serious impact that inflation is having on families as well as crippling interest rates, which was reflected in the 45% increase in families going to the Needs Assessment Unit for help. The household income for working families has been squeezed, and while expatriates in the top income group do better than ever, most people’s income in real terms has fallen.

Aside from taking aim at PACT’s past actions, McTaggart also questioned the new UPM administration’s spending plans for the 2024/25 fiscal years, especially its decision to borrow to fund “pet projects”, and accused them of getting the priorities wrong. He took aim at plans for the airport, especially the $42 million upgrade to the General Aviation Terminal for wealthy travellers being funded by those who will only see the new terminal “in the distance”.

McTaggart said that by the end of this administration, PACT and the UPM would have increased debt by half a billion dollars. He said that given the revenue that the government was collecting, it should be able to fund its capital projects from surpluses and live within its means. He said that the fees the premier spoke about being increased would at some point impact ordinary people, as he accused the government of creating a free-for-all in operational spending and saddling future generations with the bill for their grand plans.