Police arrest suspect in East End murder

Sven Brett Connor

(CNS): A 27-year-old man from East End has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Sven Brett Connor (42) at his home last week. Connor was shot multiple times at his residence just off Sea View Road at around 10pm on Thursday night. According to an RCIPS release, the suspect was arrested on Saturday, but police did not say where or give any details on the arrested man or why he is a suspect. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Connor, the fourth person to be murdered this year, was no stranger to the criminal justice system and has served time for both gun offences and arson. He had been due to stand trial next year on assault charges in relation to an alleged attack on a woman in a hotel bar.