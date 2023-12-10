Police begin Christmas crime and traffic crackdown

(CNS): The RCIPS began its annual holiday crime and traffic crackdown Friday morning, just as CID began a new murder inquiry in East End. The operation will see an increase in police visibility on the roads and throughout the community in order to keep people safe over the festive season. Even before the launch of the annual operation, known as Winter Guardian, the police were targeting dangerous driving and road safety concerns occurring during the commuter traffic hour this week in Bodden Town. Thirteen drivers are now being prosecuted for traffic offences, including the little-known offence of inconsiderate driving.

“The community can expect to see more targeted traffic operations of this nature as we lead into our annual holiday safety campaign, Winter Guardian,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow, Commander of the Eastern Districts and Sisters Islands. “We want to remind drivers that the roadways are shared spaces. Your driving behaviour has a direct impact on other road users. If we all practiced safe driving behaviour every time we get behind the wheel, such as not speeding, putting our phones down and obeying the road rules, we would drastically reduce incidents on our roads.”