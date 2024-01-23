Two men charged with murdering Sven Connor

(CNS): A 29-year-old man from George Town and a 33-year-old man from Bodden Town have been charged with the murder of Sven Brett Connor (42). Connor was shot multiple times at his home in East End off Sea View Road on the night of 7 December 2023. It is not clear when the two murder suspects were arrested, and the police have not provided any details about the case. The 29-year-old man was due to appear in court on Tuesday, while the second man remains on remand at HMP Northward in relation to other offences.

At the time he was gunned down, Connor, who was well known to police, was on bail in relation to charges of assault. He had pleaded not guilty to ABH and threats to kill in regard to a violent encounter with a woman at the site of the former Margaritaville Hotel on the West Bay Road in September.

The police have not offered any details on why Connor was killed.