Burglar suspects charged over separate break-ins

(CNS): A 43-year-old man from West Bay, has been charged with Burglary, Theft, and Handling Stolen Goods following a break-in at an apartment and vehicle on Saturday off the West Bay Road. While a 51 year-old man from George Town has been charged with two counts of Burglary over two break-ins at a school on Walkers Road on Friday and Saturday.

The West Bay man is accused of breaking into an apartment at an undisclosed condo complex and stealing items before fleeing when he was spotted by the occupant. He also took items from a vehicle he also broke into at the same location. He appeared in court, Tuesday when he was remanded in custody until a pending appearance.

The George Town man is alleged to have broken into an undisclosed school in Walkers Road on two separate occasions taking speakers and an AC unit. He was scheduled to appear in court today.