Opposition asking ministers key policy questions

Joey Hew MP (GTN) addresses Parliament

(CNS): Members of the PPM have filed eleven parliamentary questions for ministers to answer during next week’s meeting on a number of key policy issues that the government has failed to address for many months. Many of the questions reflect topics regularly queried by the public, such as the outcome of the consultant’s report on public transport and the status of the referendum bill on gambling and ganja.

The majority of questions are being asked by Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew MP (GTN). These include: What is happening about the much-needed review of the National Development Plan? When will the Deloitte report on public transport be made public? What plans, if any, does the government have for replenishing Seven Mile Beach? And What has happened regarding a policy to deal with beach vendors? He is also asking for an update on repairs to district roads in each constituency.

Former premier Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) is asking one of the most topical questions for the week: What has happened to his private member’s motion relating to private schools and their use of school buses?

As students returned to school this month, the traffic congestion has also returned in earnest after the summer holiday reprieve. The CIG accepted the proposal back in April when McLaughlin had argued it would get thousands of cars off the road and was one of the easiest of the many solutions to Grand Cayman’s traffic problems currently under discussion that could make an immediate difference.

Since then, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has given no indication as to whether or not she has opened discussions with the private schools, which have been reluctant to get their own buses because of costs.

McLaughlin has also filed two further questions, both related to the proposed gambling and ganja referendum. MPs debated the idea last December, and although the government accepted the motion, it has yet to present a bill for public consultation as it had said would be the case.

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has filed three questions: What has happened to the health minister’s proposal to separate the Public Health Department from the Health Services Authority? What are the CIG’s plans to deal with burial provisions? And what is the situation regarding the amount of illegal opioids coming into Cayman, especially fentanyl?

Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford the director of customs recently told CNS that the Class A narcotic is giving cause for concern.

He said that although only relatively small amounts have been seized so far, the fact that his officers had recovered the drug even rarely indicates there is more on the street. While the drug is by no means commonly smuggled yet, it is something his agency is paying close attention to, he said.

See the PPM questions below: