Tourist jailed over 0.09gm of fentanyl

Lethal dose of fentanyl (DEA photo)

(CNS): A tourist caught at the airport earlier this year with 90 milligrams of fentanyl powder in his backpack was remanded in custody after being convicted in Summary Court of drug smuggling. Adrian Frederick Scales (26) from the United States was found guilty this week by Magistrate Philippa McFarlane, who said he had deliberately tried to enter Cayman knowing full well he was in possession of the illegal drug.

When customs officers searched Scales after he arrived at Owen Roberts International Airport in October, they found 0.09 grams of fentanyl in his backpack. Although this was a very small amount, given the potency of this synthetic opioid, this much could be fatal.

Scales denied the importation charge but made no comment at the time of his arrest to explain the presence of the dangerous drug.

During the trial, he claimed that he was unaware he was in possession of the drug because before travelling he had loaned the bag to someone else. The magistrate did not believe Scales as a result of his failure to claim this until he came to court, which drew an adverse inference from his earlier silence.

Scales, who is understood to be the first person convicted of fentanyl-related crimes in the Cayman Islands, is expected to be sentenced in September. This will allow the courts to consult an expert on fentanyl, given this jurisdiction’s limited experience dealing with it. While a number of other arrests have been made and one couple has also been charged with importing pills, that case is still moving through the criminal justice system.

Over the last year, customs officers have begun coming across and seizing the drug at the airport. CBS Director Charles Clifford recently told CNS that the Class A narcotic is giving cause for concern.

Although only relatively small amounts have been seized so far, Clifford said the fact that his officers have recovered this drug on some occasions indicates there will be more on the street. While the drug is by no means commonly smuggled yet, it is something his agency is paying close attention to, he said.