MPs debate planned vote on ganja and lottery

(CNS): A government motion to hold a referendum on introducing a national lottery and decriminalising cannabis was debated in parliament on Wednesday, stirring up different views across both sides of the House. However, the motion succeeded and the government now intends to draft a referendum bill in the New Year. But the motion only proposes a vote asking whether or not to end criminal records for consumption and possession of a ‘small’ quantity of ganja, as well as whether or not to have a single legal lottery.

The proposed referendum does not deal with the question of legalising the consumption of cannabis. Premier Wayne Panton said that decriminalisation was currently the only option, given Cayman’s international obligations as a British Overseas Territory, and noted that there could still be consequences for consumption and possession, such as an administrative fine.

The premier said the main aim of decriminalisation was to prevent people from having criminal records, which has proved to be a barrier to finding work and a source of discrimination against many Caymanians.

On the subject of a national lottery, Panton explained that the aim is to break down organised crime, which is controlling an explosion in illegal gambling, by offering a legal alternative that is controlled and regulated by the government. He said the vote will come alongside the Gambling (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which significantly increases the penalties surrounding the local numbers racket.

The ganja and gambling issues will both be on the government-initiated referendum, which is set out under the Constitution as a matter of national importance. This means the two questions will pass or fail based on 50% plus one of the voter turnout, as opposed to people-initiated referendums, which require 50% plus one of the entire electorate. But this also means that the result is not binding and government can view the poll only as advisory, especially if the result is very close.

The wording of the questions will be defined in a referendum bill expected to be brought to parliament in the first quarter of next year, which will also set a date for that national vote. The premier said the projected cost of a referendum is estimated to be around CI$1.1 million, but the government will not be campaigning to influence voters as they wanted the people to make this decision.

However, some of the MPs who spoke during the debate indicated that they would be campaigning for a ‘yes’ for both questions.

But the opposition member for Red Bay, Sir Alden McLaughlin, who did most of the talking for the PPM members on the issues, raised his concerns about the ambiguity of the motion, which he pointed out would form the basis for the actual referendum bill. He questioned what a “small quantity” of ganja was and how that would be defined, and argued that having consequences for possession of ganja seemed to defeat the purpose.

He called for the legalisation of consumption and personal use possession and urged the government to amend the motion. He pointed out that decriminalisation was “a difference without a distinction” and that government should ask a clear and precise question.

In the end, most of the opposition supported the motion. McLaughlin abstained because he said the motion itself was fundamentally flawed but said he supported the principle of a referendum on these issues.

During the course of the debate, McKeeva Bush (WBW) called on the government to go much further with the gambling issue and suggested that a referendum on that topic was a bad idea. Bush has filed a motion to amend the gambling legislation further to legitimise all of the existing regional lotteries rather than create a single legal national lottery.

Bush said that a single lottery would not be able to compete with the significant number of lotteries from all over the region that people can play illegally in Cayman each and every day. He asked what would happen if the referendum for a lottery failed, as there would be enormous backlash from many churches.

Several members of the government benches, including Minister Bernie Bush (WBN), wanted to go further than decriminalising ganja and spoke of the need to allow people to cultivate a limited amount of plants. Otherwise, the cannabis that people use will still be entering the country illegally and the profit will still be going elsewhere.

Despite the limitations on the proposed vote, a number of MPs said it was nevertheless a small step in the right direction on both issues and would put the decision in the hands of the people.

Panton said that if legalising ganja was an option for the government, he would not object to it but the country is subject to a UN convention restricting how far it can go. Acknowledging the range of views held by MPs about both issues, he argued that at this stage the motion did not need to be precise because the details of the questions will “naturally fall down the road” when the referendum bill is prepared.

The motion was to outline broadly the government’s intention to hold the vote, Panton told the House, and to gain the support of parliament to go ahead and prepare the bill. “Government does not want to be too prescriptive at this point over what the questions will be,” he said, adding that the first step was to set out the resolution for parliament’s approval.

Following the vote, which carried with just one abstention and one absentee after Minister Jay Ebanks MP was called away, the premier presented the gambling amendment. But the parliament was adjourned before the conclusion of another fiery debate, in which McLaughlin accused the government of “trying to put as many Caymanians in jail as possible”.