Opposition calls for crime select committee

(CNS): The opposition leader has called on government to form a select committee of all members of the Legislative Assembly to examine the question of rising crime in the Cayman Islands and to find cross-party solutions. Ezzard Miller told CNS Monday, in the wake of a police shoot-out with robbers at the weekend, that he was extremely troubled by the increasing reports of criminals taking on the police. He said that this was “a notch too high for me” because he believed it was an indication that the criminals had no fear of law enforcement and that government needed a strategy to deal with the escalation.

Miller said the police had made some significant arrests and interceptions in recent months, doing their part, but that crime would not stop through enforcement alone. He said that other elements in the system needed to be addressed through bi-partisan research, which a select committee could provide.

The opposition leader also wants to see public input to focus on the social causes of crime and what he believes is a lack of rehabilitation in the prison to produce policy proposals to tackle the wider problems.

Miller pointed to his disappointment with the National Security Council (NSC), which was not functioning in the way he expected. Unable to say much about it because of the need for operational secrecy, he said it had met only once since the election, and only at his request, and it appeared to have very little to do with shaping policy.

He said that the formation of a select committee could come up with a crime strategy, which could also address the function and purpose of the NSC, as the constitution is vague about its role.

Miller said there were many issues to consider, such as the social ills driving the issues, what is happening to the young men who are imprisoned repeatedly for burglary offences, the problem of drug misuse and what appears to be the complete absence of any rehabilitation for drug users, who appeared to be consuming more drugs in jail than outside.

He said legislators needed to know the facts and the numbers about drug addiction among inmates and how they were being helped to get clean once in prison. The time offenders spent behind bars had to be more constructive and prisoners should not be released early unless they have a chance of getting back on a straight path, he said.

Miller also noted the increase in “crime tourism”. While he was well aware that most crime was committed by home-grown offenders, he said there had been a marked increase in people-smuggling cases, where drug canoes were bringing illegal immigrants as well as cargoes of ganja and firearms.

“We need to examine this,” he said, pointing to the select committee as a way of collating information and research that could fuel a cross-bench strategy for the future of Cayman.

Miller also complained about government’s apparent lack of urgency and that the premier, who still retains some responsibility for the RCIPS, had made no comment at all following the incident last weekend where robbers engaged in a shoot-out with the police in order to make their escape.

He said he would be filing a motion for this whole-house select committee at the next sitting of the LA, which is scheduled for next week, and he urged government to join forces with the opposition benches to develop a national, rather than a partisan, policy on how the Cayman Islands can get a grip on the escalation of violence and serious crime.

