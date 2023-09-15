Local man denies homophobic attack

(CNS): Derrick Osney Bush (35) has pleaded not guilty to two counts of inflicting GBH in relation to a homophobic attack on two men at The Strand Shopping Centre parking lot in January of last year. Prosecutors say Bush was one of two men who beat up a same-sex couple in an unprovoked attack during the early hours of 3 January, leaving one with a broken nose and the other with various injuries.

No one else has been charged in the case. Bush, who is from West Bay, denied both counts and was bailed to return to court on 16 October. His trial is now tentatively scheduled for next month.

At the time of the assault, the two victims were in a car at the location when they were approached by two other men, who made homophobic remarks towards them before kicking and punching them repeatedly.

Police confirmed from the beginning of the investigation that the men were assaulted as a result of their sexual orientation. Cayman does not have any hate crime legislation, but the court can consider motive as an aggravating factor if Bush is convicted.