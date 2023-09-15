Man in custody for bike theft and drug charges

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): A 52-year-old man from West Bay was remanded in custody after he appeared in court Monday charged with theft, criminal trespass, interfering with a vehicle and possession of cocaine in relation to a number of incidents. According to the RCIPS, on 7 September police officers found a stolen bicycle at an abandoned address in West Bay.

At the same location the next day, officers spotted a man known to the police who, having seen the officers, was trying to discard something. When he was detained, the police found he was in possession of an undisclosed quantity of cocaine, as well as a piece of equipment that had been reported stolen from a motor vehicle in the district earlier this year.

An investigation found that the man was connected to several incidents of theft, and he was charged with seven offences relating to a car break-in on North West Point Road, stealing the bike and the possession and consumption of cocaine.

He appeared in court on Monday, 11 September, and was remanded to HMP Northward pending a further appearance on 26 September.