No major crashes or crime during Easter break

(CNS): There were fewer than 30 minor collisions on Cayman’s roads over the Easter weekend and no major incidents of violent crime, burglaries or theft from campsites, according to the RCIPS. While 27 drivers were ticketed for speeding and another 21 were prosecuted for driving with expired registration or unlicensed vehicles, just five drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said they were out and about between 7 and 10 April on the roads, as well as visiting various campsites and residential areas. They remained focused on areas that posed the most risk to the public, including visibility along the roads. But all in all, the community enjoyed a peaceful holiday weekend.

“Once again we are thanking the public for being responsible over the course of the Easter Weekend, not only by following the law but also taking the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your property,” said Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Last Easter we were pleased that our officers reported very few issues of concern, and we are happy to see that trend continue this year.”