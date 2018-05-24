Fund director arrested in cocaine probe

(CNS): A fund director with Intertrust, a Cayman Islands-based offshore firm, was arrested at his office on Elgin Avenue in George Town Thursday. Police said the 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine and has been bailed as the investigation continues. No other details have been revealed by police but a number of other sources told CNS that his arrest may be linked to a wider drug conspiracy. The man has been with Intertrust since 2014 and previously worked with JP Morgan. The man is a certified public accountant and a CIMA registered director.

