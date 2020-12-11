Food delivery driver mugged

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a suspected robber after a woman conducting what was believed to be a food delivery on Wednesday evening was struck in the face and robbed of cash and other personal items. The violent attack happened at about 6pm at an apartment complex south of Piper Way off the West Bay Road.

The victim was approached by a man who was described as about 5’10” tall, slim build, of light complexion, with curly hair, wearing a dark hoodie and black pants. After threatening the woman he hit her in the face and took the money and other valuables. Then, as people in the area who saw the mugging began to approach, he fled the scene towards the West Bay Road.

Emergency services arrived soon afterwards and the woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and later discharge.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.