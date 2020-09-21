Roper: Police investigating hate speech

People gather on Public Beach to shot the ‘Sunset on Hate’

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has said that the RCIPS is now investigating recent threats made against the LGBT+ community on social media and radio, which Roper described as “shocking”. This is despite previous comments by the police commissioner that they were not investigating and a apparent miscommunication over the hate speech. The governor has again urged the community to treat everyone with “courtesy, dignity and respect” and for “both sides” of the debate to “lower the temperature”.

Speaking at Friday’s press briefing, Roper said he had seen some the comments on WhatsApp concerning the Civil Partnerships Bill, which he said were “deeply irresponsible. I find them shocking. The worst ones have been referred to the police to look into.”

Declining to single out the individuals or organisations behind them, he called on “both sides in this debate to lower the temperature and think twice before posting anything on social media that will offend others in our community”. He also urged people to think about the damage to Cayman’s international reputation.

“We are known for CaymanKind,” he said. “Unfortunately, a small number of people in our community are falling below acceptable standards of behaviour.

The comments themselves had caused significant concern for the LGBT+ community, but when it appeared that the police were not going to investigate they were even more worried.

Colours Cayman, a local advocacy group for the LGBT+ community, had sent all the messages to the governor and asked him to intervene. It appears that after Roper saw what had been circulated, the police were asked to step in.

The WhatsApp messages were circulated and debated by named groups and individuals that included leading members of the Cayman Ministers’ Association.

The governor said that the police commissioner had not seen all of the messages when he made his first comments, which had led to a miscommunication. However, he was now aware of the extent of the issue and had received all of the messages and an investigation was underway.

Despite the concerns raised by the hate speech, dozens of members and supporters of the LGBT+ community gathered at Public Beach late Sunday afternoon to demonstrate their resilience. Sending a message of a “Sunset on Hate”, they joined hands to form a human rainbow.