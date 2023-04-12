Little Cayman reefs on UK wishlist for UNESCO Status

Little Cayman marine life (photo courtesy of CCMI)

(CNS): The United Kingdom has added Little Cayman Marine Parks and Protected Areas to its list of sites it is nominating to be given UNESCO World Heritage Status. About once per decade, the UK publishes its Tentative List of the sites believed to have the best chance of achieving this prestigious global status and joining such notable landmarks as the Galapagos Islands. Little Cayman, which joins six other sites on the UK list, was put forward for its exceptional importance to marine biodiversity and incredible natural beauty.

Peter Hillenbrand, co-founder and board member of the Central Caribbean Marine Institute and secretary of the Little Cayman District of the National Trust, who spearheaded the bid, said he was over the moon with excitement that the island’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are officially on the list.

“This will undoubtedly lead to even greater awareness and protection for this amazing little island,” he said. “The Cayman Islands Government and our island citizens are proud and protective of this uncommon environment, and making this next step to having it recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site is absolutely thrilling for all parties involved.”

There is significant local support for the nomination and backing from Premier Wayne Panton, who recently told CNS that he endorsed the efforts by the private citizens who pushed for Little Cayman’s inclusion on the UK list. Britain will now work with those involved here to develop the bid.

Little Cayman’s marine environment is a unique geological and ecological phenomenon already recognised as a Mission Blue Hope Spot, and the UNESCO nomination will significantly help bolster its status.

A release from CCMI stated, “Most nations around the globe are struggling to meet the United Nation’s target for 30% protection for precious marine ecosystems, yet Little Cayman has 75% marine park protection, thanks to a long-term commitment from the Cayman Islands Government and Cayman Islands Department of Environment. This protection and foresight have been the basis for this UNESCO application.”

Despite its outstanding natural beauty and environmental significance, the island remains at risk from inappropriate development. A recent proposal to develop a resort at Kingston Bight on Little Cayman stirred up significant controversy when developers applied to build over-water bungalows in a protected Marine Reserve. Although an application for a coastal works licence was refused, the land element of the project was approved by the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board before being overturned following a successful appeal.

If the Marine Protected Areas were given UNESCO World Heritage Status, this would provide additional protection from this type of development as there are conditions that must be met after a site is ratified.

Once a site has been nominated and placed on a country’s list, it is independently evaluated by advisory bodies mandated by the World Heritage Convention. Little Cayman will be assessed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which provides the World Heritage Committee with evaluations of natural sites.

Little Cayman’s reef ecosystem benefits from low human impact and increased protection. The Marine Protected Areas there have been proven to be successful as CCMI and the DoE have been monitoring the reefs there for years and will play an important part in the next step of the bid to become a UNESCO site by collecting the necessary data and scientific information.

“Critical species, a key Nassau grouper spawning aggregation site, resilient coral reefs, a healthy abundance of apex predators and rebounding fish populations contribute to an area of outstanding natural beauty and value, to both the Cayman Islands and the UK,” the CCMI said. “Raising the profile of Little Cayman’s long-term commitment to MPAs as a case study on a world stage is a positive stance for how marine resources can be protected effectively.”

UNESCO sites are protected through a convention that sets out the duties of States Parties in identifying potential sites and their role in protecting and preserving them. By signing the Convention, each country pledges to conserve not only the World Heritage Sites situated on its territory but also to protect its national heritage.

“The States Parties are encouraged to integrate the protection of the cultural and natural heritage into regional planning programmes, set up staff and services at their sites, undertake scientific and technical conservation research and adopt measures which give this heritage a function in the day-to-day life of the community,” UNESCO states on its website.

The convention also requires countries to report regularly to the World Heritage Committee on the state of conservation at heritage properties. “These reports are crucial to the work of the Committee as they enable it to assess the conditions of the sites, decide on specific programme needs and resolve recurrent problems,” the UN states.

Sites on the list benefit from the implementation of comprehensive management plans that set out preservation measures and monitoring mechanisms.