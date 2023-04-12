Cabinet waives planning process for ReGen

Artist’s rendition of ReGen facilities and GT landfill

(CNS): The Dart consortium that will eventually be taking on the waste management project, now known as ReGen, has been given an exemption from the planning application process. This means that none of the buildings the developer will be erecting on the site, including the waste-to-energy facility, will need approval by the Central Planning Authority, according to the most recent edition of the Government Gazette.

However, the project is still subject to the environmental impact assessment currently underway and will need to go through the usual agency reviews and meet the necessary building permit requirements and approvals. But on 28 March, Cabinet decided it was in the public interest to exempt the project from the planning application process, a power it has under development and planning laws.

The exemption covers four parcels across the old area of the dump, a.k.a. Mount Trashmore, which Dart is still in the process of remediating, as well as the limited operational landfill area and other plots where the Department of Environmental Health continues to operate.

The Cayman Islands Government has still not said when it expects to finalise the agreement with Dart and its consortium of partners, which has been making headlines again over the last few weeks. The ultimate cost of this project is increasing and the CIG is struggling to strike a value-for-money deal with the islands’ wealthiest landowner.

Even if all goes to plan, the EIA is not expected to be completed until close to the end of this year. At that point, the results of that scientific study will form the basis for the design and construction of the WTE plant, which is expected to take almost three years to build.

In the interim, with a population of well over 81,000 producing among the highest amount of waste per capita in the world, there are concerns that the space designated for landfilling until the WTE plant is ready will be pushed to its limit.