Cabinet waives planning process for ReGen
(CNS): The Dart consortium that will eventually be taking on the waste management project, now known as ReGen, has been given an exemption from the planning application process. This means that none of the buildings the developer will be erecting on the site, including the waste-to-energy facility, will need approval by the Central Planning Authority, according to the most recent edition of the Government Gazette.
However, the project is still subject to the environmental impact assessment currently underway and will need to go through the usual agency reviews and meet the necessary building permit requirements and approvals. But on 28 March, Cabinet decided it was in the public interest to exempt the project from the planning application process, a power it has under development and planning laws.
The exemption covers four parcels across the old area of the dump, a.k.a. Mount Trashmore, which Dart is still in the process of remediating, as well as the limited operational landfill area and other plots where the Department of Environmental Health continues to operate.
The Cayman Islands Government has still not said when it expects to finalise the agreement with Dart and its consortium of partners, which has been making headlines again over the last few weeks. The ultimate cost of this project is increasing and the CIG is struggling to strike a value-for-money deal with the islands’ wealthiest landowner.
Even if all goes to plan, the EIA is not expected to be completed until close to the end of this year. At that point, the results of that scientific study will form the basis for the design and construction of the WTE plant, which is expected to take almost three years to build.
In the interim, with a population of well over 81,000 producing among the highest amount of waste per capita in the world, there are concerns that the space designated for landfilling until the WTE plant is ready will be pushed to its limit.
Category: Environmental Health, Health
Kangaroo court decisions
Guys…are you SURE that is legal? I mean, absolutely certain? Like stake a billion dollars on it certain? Especially given people with adjoining properties may have reasonable concerns about an incinerator upwind from them? Are they to be denied their right to object or ensure reasonable protections/mitigation measures?
Vote all of PACT out. This stinks more than the dump they are claiming to be addressing! Cayman/Caymanians seems to have a seriously inept problem with chosing who leads this country. They are sending us down the hill and there is surely a brick wall at the bottom. Over developed, over populated, getting drawn into the woke wave, lack of proper oversight, lack of respect for the environment, and lack of respect for this country. is disgusting to be honest.
Wow – man you can’t make this shit up
This must just be a formality because the CPA would approve anything and everything Dart wants to build after looking at the plans for half a second.
Because of course they did. Dart doesn’t want any meddling in this, his latest boondoggle.
BTW, how is Public Beach working out now? Should it be renamed Non-Caymanian Beach or just keep out locals beach due to lack of parking.
Disgusting.
Successive Cabinets haven’t a clue what they are doing, can’t negotiate a deal, and commit us to their terrible costly decisions. Those Caymanian professionals that can intervene at this time to supervise and recommend better deal-making should step forward and lend their expertise to PACT. Speak now or forever hold your peace.
Cayman really is a Micky Mouse Island.
Started by Alden and his cronies.
Sorry but this jurisdiction is so corrupt and having been a CIG ex pat employee I have Unfourtatly witnessed it first hand.
Dart is both presumed to be wealthy and a landowner, but not the wealthiest landowner. It might be true to say most prolific vulture investor. They could own that title.
The most dangerous facility on island. Next to a school. Surronded by thousands of people daily. Could cause cancer and horrendous things to the population.
No planning needed … future lawsuits here we come !
No one is more poisonous for Caymanians than Brother Dart.
Show us all who motioned this idiotic concession. List every Cabinet member’s decision including Waiver Wayne.
WTF?!
Brilliant, more concessions and a perfect opportunity for Dart to cut corners, slap up a WTE plant fraught with headaches, cost overruns and ready for the wrecking ball when CIG takes ownership.
This goes from bad to worse. What next, will Dart receive a bly for non compliance with acceptable emissions standards? Now Cabinet are nickel and diming this project into the ground it’s anyone’s guess if the facility will be fit for purpose if ever finally completed.
All hail king Dart. Who is above all of the ci Laws/Acts. His coronation took place on …. so much for the T in the PACT government and the premier who claim to be an environmentist. What a big joke they played on voters. Lol.
I hope everyone see all politicians are the same.
Cancel the contract. Rebid.
Boy you know its bad when you need an exemption from the Central Authority for Requirement Waving (CPA), before you even have plans submitted.
We all look forward to the ReGen press release justifying the need for this Government decision.
Let me guess..they’ll blame it on the PPM and say UDPact had no choice but to proceed.
Never truer words.
They all promise a lot. But once elected they all follow the same path, shelving their promises, blaming previous Governments, and looking out for themselves and their connections.
And now we have 18 of them! Unbelievable.