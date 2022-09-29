CUC cuts deal for long-awaited energy storage

Edmund Phillips, Wärtsilä, and Sacha Tibbetts, CUC, sign the agreement for the first Battery Storage Project

Artist’s rendition of the proposed energy storage facility behind the Hydesville Substation in West Bay.

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) has signed a deal with a global energy company to install two 10-megawatt storage systems. This will be the local power provider’s first storage facility, which was approved by OfReg more than three years ago. The project is expected to be finished late next year and will enable CUC to double its renewable energy capacity on Grand Cayman and cut customer bills. But even with this facility allowing an increase in renewables, Cayman will still be far from its 2037 target.

The system, which will be supplied by the Finland-based international energy and engineering company Wärtsilä Energy, will facilitate up to a total of 29MW of distributed customer-sited renewable energy resources without detrimental effects on its grid.

CUC’s power system is isolated from other power systems and it is susceptible to unplanned changes in generation output. Until now, the network-connected electricity generation sources on Grand Cayman comprised 161MW of diesel-fueled generation and just 14MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) generation.

Vice President Customer Services and Technology, Sacha Tibbetts, said the project will help CUC adopt more renewable sources of power generation and operate its generating facilities in a more efficient manner reducing fuel costs.

“This represents a crucial step for CUC to integrate more renewable energy with the grid,” he said. “Once this project is completed we also anticipate savings on fuel costs and improved reliability of services for our customers.”

The energy storage systems will be connected to the Hydesville substation in West Bay and the Prospect Substation, providing extensive power system optimisation capabilities, such as spinning reserve capacity, improved frequency response and enhanced grid stability. The savings on fuel costs will be passed on to the customers.

Jon Rodriguez, Director, Engine Power Plants, Wärtsilä Energy in North America, said each facility will include a fully integrated, modular and compact energy storage system, as well as the GEMS Digital Energy Platform.

“Energy storage has proven to be a game changer for our numerous island-based customers in the Caribbean and beyond to simultaneously lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase renewable energy consumption, and improve grid reliability,” he said.

Despite this effort by CUC, Cayman remains significantly far away from the targets set out in the 2017 National Energy Policy to ween off the country’s dependence on fossil fuels for electricity. According to the policy, 70% of local power should be generated from green sources in less than 15 years, but at present only around 8% comes from renewables. Even this new CUC storage project will not make a significant dent in the current gap between reality and ambition.

Late last year OfReg began the search for consultants to implement a Renewable Energy Auction Scheme (REAS) to promote a viable long-term renewable energy market. Then in April, the regulator issued a request for qualified bidders for a solar plant, but no contract has been awarded in either bid.

In May, Premier Wayne Panton announced plans for the government to have the majority shares in any future new renewable energy infrastructure, allowing Cayman to reap and retain the benefits of the projects and control of future energy supplies.

The policy is intended to help secure the country’s energy future by accelerating the adoption of renewable energy. “It will also help stabilise energy costs by reducing the impact of the volatility typical of fossil fuel pricing. The decision will incrementally reduce the outflow of money for fossil fuel and thus also help to maximise the social, economic and environmental benefits to the Cayman people,” Panton said four months ago.

“We have to make up for lost time,” he stated when announcing the policy and stakeholder engagement to design the implementation plan. It was also said that the Cayman National Energy Policy Council would be involved in the consultations to shape the policy. To date, no further information has been released.