Turtle nesting season already breaking records

Nesting turtle (Photo by DoE)

(CNS): Two months after the first turtle nest of the season was spotted on Cayman Brac, 2023 is already turning out to be a record year. The loggerhead turtle nest laid on 12 April has already hatched, with over 100 turtles making it out. Since then, another 165 nests have been counted across the islands — 153 loggerheads and 12 greens, a record number of nests for this time of year.

This year the green turtle nesting season began on 1 June when the first nest was laid on Grand Cayman. Loggerhead turtles usually finish nesting in August and green turtles by November, but it has been later in recent years so there is time for more records to be broken for all of the species that nest in the Cayman Islands.

With nesting now well underway, owners of beachfront property are urged to keep removing beach furniture in the evening and either use turtle-friendly night lighting or turn off lights that shine onto the beach.

Members of the public can report turtle tracks on the beach, people interfering with turtles or other turtle-related emergencies by sending a WhatsApp message to the Turtle Hotline 938-NEST (938-6378).