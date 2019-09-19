EIA concerns still unfounded

(CNS): The Department of Environment reviewed 140 planning and ten coastal work applications in May, June and July, but did not require any developers to conduct an environmental impact assessment. Government has pointed to this element in the National Conservation Law as one of the reasons why it created a committee to review the legislation, amid fears it intends to water down the law. However, the number of projects where EIAs are required remains less than 2% of all applications.

The idea that the section in the law that allows the National Conservation Council (NCC) to require a developer to conduct an EIA on advice from the DoE is undermining development is very misleading.

The current level of development in the Cayman Islands, especially on Grand Cayman, is unprecedented and in each case the DoE is attempting to work with developers in an effort to persuade them to be more environmentally sensitive by retaining and incorporating natural habitat wherever possible, preserving important species such as mangroves on their sites, using turtle-friendly lighting, keeping to or even extending prescribed setbacks, and using green technologies.

The details of the DoE’s latest reviews of planning applications were addressed at the recent NCC general meeting, where DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie outlined the efforts the department makes to put the environment on developers’ agendas.

She explained that the DoE had recommended that the planning department not approve six of the developments it reviewed. In each case the applicants wanted set back waivers — an issue the DoE team is increasingly concerned about, given the ongoing challenge of sea level rise and climate change.

Ebanks-Petrie added that in one case where the developer was seeking a set back variance, taking a deck closer to the ocean, an existing part of the concrete deck had already been destroyed by wave impact.

“With the potential impact of climate change and sea level rise, minimum coastal setbacks should be adhered to or exceeded wherever possible,” the director stated, stressing the need for developers to give this issue more consideration.

Ebanks-Petrie was asked by Nadia Hardie, Executive Director at the National Trust, about the outcome of the applications where the DoE had made comments on the NCC’s behalf. She responded that the DoE has to wait until the minutes are published to find out whether or not their recommendations had been followed.

The council discussed the issue of notification, and the planning department’s representative agreed that she would follow up on recommendations and report back to the council members so they do not have to wait for the minutes.

The DoE also revealed in the documents presented to the council that it had advised government against the sale of a piece of crown land in East End because of its ecological value as primary habitat, and that the plot was one the NCC would want to preserve under the law.

Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature