NRA to roll out more crossings in George Town

New pedestrian crossing in West Bay

(CNS): In the interest of public safety, the National Roads Authority is constructing several new crosswalks in George Town and has already developed a school zone along Northwest Point Road in West Bay. The additional crosswalks will be installed on North Sound Road near A.L. Thompson and the Humane Society, Goring Avenue by Citrus Grove, and Owen Roberts Drive near the CIAA building. There are also two new crosswalks in the new school zone by Wesleyan and Grace Christian Academy.

NRA officials said the school zone will give drivers more time to be mindful of their surroundings and stop if necessary, creating a safer environment for the students. The speed limit inside a school zone is 15mph when the flashing sign is on at the start and finish of the school day.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to pay attention to all crosswalks and are reminded to come to a complete stop when a pedestrian is approaching them and wait until they have fully crossed to the other side of the street. Drivers should not chase pedestrians across at the halfway point. Pedestrians are also reminded to stop, look and listen to oncoming traffic before attempting to use a crosswalk.